- A Warren woman is facing OWI charges and child endangerment after she was pulled over last week at 2 in the morning. Police said she was driving erratically, smelled of alcohol, and had two children in the car, including a 2-year-old who was standing up in the back seat.

Troy police pulled over a car on southbound Stephenson Highway just north of 14 Mile around 2 a.m. on June 8th. The officer said the driver, a 33-year-old woman from Warren, was driving erratically and he asked if she was on her phone.

The officer noted a smell of alcohol but the woman said she had not had anything to drink. The officer spotted a beer in the center console and, in video released by police, he took the bottle out of the car and poured it on the road.

In the back seat were the woman's two children, ages 7 and 2. The officer said the youngest child was standing iup and not wearing a seatbelt or buckled into a child seat.

Dashcam video shows the officer reaching in and buckling the young child in to the seat.

In field sobriety tests, the officer said she performed poorly. She agreed to take a breath test but could not perform it correctly.

The woman was arrested and agreed to a blood test.

Police said the woman never acquired a driver's license.

A warrant for charges is still being sought for not having a driver's license, two counts of child endangerment, driving with an open container, and OWI.