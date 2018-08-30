Warren PD issue arrest warrant for man in murder on Joseph Street

Reinaldo Richard Jamison Reinaldo Richard Jamison

- Warren police have issued an arrest warrant in a murder from earlier this week.

Police are looking for Reinaldo Richard Jamison in connection to the fatal shooting of Andre Wilson Fort in the 23000 block of Joseph. Fort, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 5 p.m. Monday by officers after reports of shots fired.

Jamison, 24, has been charged with second degree murder and felony firearm. Police say an argument in an ongoing dispute over a vehicle led to the shooting.

Jamison is described as a black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with long braided black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 gold Mercury Sable 4-door sedan with Michigan license plate DUV-7435.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer requests that anyone with information as to the location of Jamison please contact the Warren Police at (586) 574-4877.

In both cases, the suspect and victim were known to each other and had prior issues with one another. For further information, please contact Commissioner Dwyer at (248) 417-7500.

