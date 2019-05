A large drug ring was busted by Warren police Friday leading to five arrests.

Police descended on the Warren residence near 12 Mile and Ryan roads today. Undercover Warren police officers had been watching the home for a while before arresting five people and dragging out all kinds of drugs.

Cops seized two pounds of mushrooms, bags of Molly and $10,000 in cash. A few of the suspects were staying inside the house.

"It is a tough job, I mean raiding dope houses, it is one of the most dangerous jobs there is," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

Cops then swarmed the home on Kelsey Road with the help of K9 officer Rita. They discovered thousands of dollars in cash, loads of drugs and pills including Ecstasy, Molly and cocaine. The guys inside were likely making their own with police taking a pill press as well.



"They don't care it's all about supply and demand," said Dwyer.

Warren police also seized two cars and spent hours inside, collecting more than 100 pieces of evidence.

"It takes a lot of hard work, effort and a lot of dedication and professionalism to get the job done the way they're doing it," Dwyer said.

Warren police say they believe this is just the beginning of a much larger investigation.