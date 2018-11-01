Warren Police bust organized car theft ring, high speed chase ends in Detroit

- An organized car theft ring has come to an end as Warren Police place four in custody Thursday morning.

Warren police had the suspects under surveillance for a few weeks, the thieves were followed to Auburn Hills taking 6-8 cars from local dealership.

Two arrest were made according to police, two in Detroit and two in Oak Park, all under parole for similar car theft crimes.

“These are career criminals; these are people that are on parole for carjacking and other auto thefts so we’re very pleased with the results and it was just outstanding work by our special operations unit of the Warren Police Department,” Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Taken was a two Trackhawk Jeeps worth about $100k each, and a Dodge vehicle, three cars recovered by the Warren Police.

Commissioner Dwyer says he believes this group taken into custody may be responsible for more car thefts, which police are investigating.

