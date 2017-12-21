Warren police stop present stealing Grinch from ruining family's Christmas

- After a Warren family was left heartbroken when a robber stole their presents from under the tree, police stepped up to save that family's Christmas.

"He's a Grinch. A slime bag," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

How else would you describe someone who does this?

"This guy is probably going to go out and commit more burglaries. He's probably too lazy to work," Dwyer said.

This crook is too busy stealing Christmas, while 27-year-old Amanda Larue of Warren is hard at work, and her 8-year-old daughter, Makayla is at school. She says she just finished buying gifts the day before, but around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Christmas crook casually entered her home on Fisher, even tricking Larue's German Shepard Lucy with treats.

"That tells you he had it planned out," Dwyer said.

She says this is the third time someone has broken into her home and believes it's been the same guy each time.

"I literally was just shaking and violated," she said.

The burglar is seen on video leaving with Larue's TV and all of little Makayla's gifts. Warren police are refusing to let the robber win, digging into their own pockets to help out.

"These officers weren't asked to do this, they came forward and said hey, we wanna help this lady out," Dwyer said.

Just hours later, there was a sweet surprise for this single mom - gifts for her daughter, a ham, $100 for groceries and over $500 to buy new presents.

"Another local business owner, who wants to remain anonymous, also donated new 40 inch television to replace your television that was stolen. So we just want to say Merry Christmas to you," Warren Police Det. Kevin Borycz said.

Larue said she's so grateful for this.

"I'm glad I'm able to give my daughter the Christmas that she deserves and this guy wasn't able to steal it from her," she said.

And as for that greedy Grinch, there's also a $500 reward to find him.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. And I hope you make the naughty list," Borycz said.

"We're going to say Merry Christmas to you when you spend it in jail," Dwyer said.

If you have any information or wish to help out Amanda and her family, please call Warren Police at (586) 574-4835.