- A social worker in Warren has been suspended, accused of having sexual encounters with patients.

Charles Jax is accused of violating 11 public health codes, some of which include offering services in exchange for sex; taking advantage of a professional relationship; having sex with a client; and negligence.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has filed an administrative complaint against him and suspended his work license in the meantime.

Jax is due back in court on July 25.