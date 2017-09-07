Washtenaw County bank robbery investigation causes US-23 backup

Photo taken from Twitter video shared by Rudy Mireles Photo taken from Twitter video shared by Rudy Mireles

- A bank robbery suspect has been arrested after a rush hour car to car check by Washtenaw Sheriffs Deputies Thursday.



Police were checking cars for the suspect on northbound US-23 and Plymouth Road Thursday afternoon causing a long traffic backup.

The bank robbery took place at a Pittsfield Comerica bank on Carpenter Road earlier this afternoon. The suspect escaped with a bag that had a tracking device inside.

Police followed the suspect's location to US-23 but the suspect turned off the tracker, leaving deputies to stop traffic and go car to car.

Motorist Rudy Mireles shared video of the situation on Twitter. The car to car check by deputies with AR-15s had created a large backup freeway snag. Police were advising to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.