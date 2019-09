- The Waterford Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of a massive tree that fell down following a storm that hit the area on Thursday.

The photo's composition shows a worker standing next to a root system that dwarfs the worker. By one web reporter's estimation, the diameter of the tree's base is more than 12 feet large.

Thunderstorms hit metro Detroit rather hard on Thursday, with thousands of people reporting power outages.

The downed tree was in the Elizabeth Lake area.