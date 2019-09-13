As the expanding web of labor union negotiations with car companies further entangles officials, local stores also find themselves at the mercy of a potential strike.

Julie Cekaj, who runs Royal BBQ Pizza on Mount Elliot Street in Detroit said workers from two of the big three auto companies provide most of their business in the mornings.

"Pretty much especially the mornings, that would be a mess," she said. "Cause the morning shift is 90 percent GM and Chrysler."