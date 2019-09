- The Wayne County Prosecutor's office says they are reviewing four homicide cases connected to the suspected east side serial killer.

Maria Miller says the charges are for suspect Deangelo Martin. Martin's been in custody for months, charged with separate crimes in which he's alleged to have kidnapped and sexually assaulted two different women. But police have suspected him all along to be connected to the serial killings.

Earlier this year, at least three women were found dead, either naked or partially clothed, after they had been lured into abandoned homes on the city's east side.

Police chief James Craig said the serial killer first struck on March 19. Craig said another woman was killed on May 24 and a third victim was found the morning of May 29.

Chief Craig has said they're not ruling out the possibility there could be more victims out there.

"In many cases when you talk about sex workers, they are invisible," he said. "They don't have contact with families, many times they are homeless, that is what makes these cases so challenging. There could be more victims, I am not going to rule that out.

One of the additional victims police were looking into was Annetta Nelson. Nelson's body was discovered partially clothed in an abandoned home on Winthrop near Plymouth back in February of 2018. Another man was charged with her murder, but Wayne County prosecutors dropped the charges. The investigation remained open since then, but the trail for Nelson's killer went cold.

It's not clear yet if Nelson's case is the fourth case being reviewed by prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.