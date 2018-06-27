Wayne County reserve deputy charged in drunk driving death facing 15 years

- The family of a motorcyclist grieves as a reserve deputy for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office faces charges in his death for crashing into the man while drunk driving.

Michael Davis, 58, is charged in the death of 30-year-old Daniel Starks and could end up spending 15 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say around 11:30 p.m on June 23 the defendant was driving his truck at Grand River and Meyers when he hit Starks on his motorcycle. Starks was taken to the hospital he didn't make it, while Davis arrested at the scene. Prosecutors say he was clearly drunk.

Davis was charged with operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death, along with other misdemeanors.

According to Detroit Police, Davis had slurred speech and had a flask in the front cup holder of the truck. Police also said that Davis was carrying a gun at the time.

Meanwhile, Starks leaves behind a 9-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

"Daniel had a really infectious smile. He was eccentric. He had a style of his own," said his mother, remembering when she got the call that her son who lit up a room had passed on.

She calls it a senseless crime.

"We will continue to get the message out in regards to drinking and driving," she said.

Davis is expected back in court July 3.