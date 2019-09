- "Her life was stolen."

That's the sentiment that Ansariah Musafir is left with after reports that her daughter was killed in a weekend crash.

"She was a good kid and it's like 'why does this happen to a good kid,'?" asked her mom.

DeMaura Perkins, the 13-year-old teen killed was out celebrating her older sister's birthday. Riding with six other females, Perkins was ejected from the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, near 6 Mile and Bradford Avenue when it crashed. While her two older sisters ended up in the hospital with injuries, Perkins was the only who died.

"When I woke up this morning, it was so real. It was so real," said Musafir.

Musafir said her kids didn't know the driver, but were with a friend who did. However, once they realized the driver was allegedly drunk, they demanded to get out of the vehicle. They weren't allowed to.

Upon further investigation, police found the crashed vehicle had been stolen. Police are still searching for the driver, a 16-year-old, and are investigating how she got access to a stolen vehicle and why she was driving at a high rate of speed.

"The only reason why you are hiding is because you know you did something wrong," Musafir said. "Who got this stolen vehicle, how did she get it? It's my innocent baby's blood on they hands."

While law enforcement continues to investigate, the family is now dealing with unexpected finances and are calling upon the community to help. Musafir said she wants to make sure her daughter has a burial and a tombstone.

You can find information on the family's fundraising here.