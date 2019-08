- It's booming, and yet calming.

"It felt like I was being rocked, I felt protected and I'm still floating, I am so at peace, I am so calm right now," one woman said.

Gong Meditation Therapy aims to help with issues like stress, anxiety, panic attack and sleep issues-those bring the people in.

Some people are skeptical. But after, many seemed convinced that unlike guided meditations, there's no work. And afterwards, they feel calm.

"I had a very hectic week and this experience especially in the middle of the day, I feel totally reset. It's just a resetting. The tension, the stress, and anything else that I experienced is gone, it's released and that really helped me a lot," another participant said.

So what is it? It's a therapy that's more than 2,000 years old from the Far East. Dr. Rose Moten, who started the Bloom Transformation Center, is a psychologist of 21 years.

"Gong meditation actually accelerates the healing process, it accelerates the therapeutic process. So where as a person who may take a year, sometimes you'll actually see it condense down to a few months to actually reach their goals," she said.

"Give it a try. What do you have to lose? If nothing else you will get a good rest when you are here. We have to get our bodies to have an opportunity to be still because that's where the healing actually occurs. We are in perpetual movement all the time, our mind, it's always racing so this is an opportunity for you to just be still and for the gong to act on you and heal you emotionally and physically."

It's $20 for a 45 minute session -- changing minds

Visit https://www.drrosemoten.com/ for more information.