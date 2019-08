- The suspect in a triple shooting is locked up at the Oakland County jail Thursday night.

In addition to allegedly opening fire on three people, it's what he did during the shooting and his demeanor that is more disturbing.

It happened in a quiet neighborhood in Pontiac not far from Telegraph at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a 25-year-old man shot his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old brother and his two friends.

They had gone to his townhouse in the 600 block of Lydia to pick up some of the woman's belongings. An argument broke out on the porch, authorities say the suspect went inside, got his gun, came back out and started shooting.

Twenty-year old Giovanni Smith of West Bloomfield was killed with a gunshot wound to the head.

"That just hurts my heart, there was a shooting down here about six months ago," said Cynthia Jones, a neighbor. "It hurts to hear people get killed like that,"

The other two guys ran, as the suspect continued to shoot.

"It sounded like cattle running, they were running real hard," Jones said.

A 21-year-old was shot in the arm and the 16-year-old shot in the leg. Somehow they managed to get to their car and drive themselves to McLaren hospital.

These girls have been friends with the 16-year-old for years.

"He said the guy seemed happy, he said the guy was laughing when he looked back and then he looked down at his leg and there was blood everywhere," said Keyaira Wallace.

FOX 2: "He said the guy was laughing?"

"Yes and smiling afterwards," Wallace said.

As sheriff's deputies approached the house, the suspect came outside and identified himself. He was immediately arrested and deputies found a gun inside the town house.

There have been no formal charges yet in this case. They could come as early as Friday.