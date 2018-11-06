Tanker fire snarls traffic at westbound I-94 and Telegraph

- One lane of westbound I-94 was closed in Taylor at Telegraph because of a tanker fire, but has reopened according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

As of 6:51 p.m. all lanes have been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

According to MDOT, an accident happened around 5:20 Tuesday evening on I-94 as it passed over Telegraph in Wayne County. A tanker then caught fire and the highway was closed a short time later.

According to Michigan State Police, a tow truck was pulling a tanker truck full of diesel when it caught fire.

All three lanes had been closed but the fire was put out as of 6 p.m.

Check out www.fox2detroit.com/traffic for up-to-the-minute updates.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this story.

