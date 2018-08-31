What a show: Chene Park concert honoring Aretha Franklin fit for a queen

- It's a tribute fit for a queen.

Thousands of Aretha Franklin fans filled the seats at Chene Park as an array of artists payed homage to the Queen of Soul.



"Great, great moments. a once in a lifetime celebration," said Clifton Chambers. "(That) you cannot miss."

"She stayed here, she's a positive role model and she uplifted everyone with her beautiful songs," Reggie Turner.

The crowd got plenty of it Thursday night. Gospel artists, soul singers and jazz musicians performed hand-clapping and foot stomping numbers that wowed concert goers.

"I feel like I'm in church right now," said Nicole England

The night served as a reminder of Franklin's artistic range as well as the days her music defined their lives.

"I don't know any time in my life that I haven't heard Aretha Franklin's music," said one woman. "Some of it what we would hear early in the morning Saturday and you knew it was time to clean up the whole house."

"The vibe here is great," said Kyle Denomme.

"It feels like a big family reunion," said Lisa Ferguson. "I know she is rejoicing with us, right in heaven."

"It is just a good occasion," said Lakeisha Thorns. "We are not mourning her death; we are celebrating her life."

The celebration of Aretha Franklin's life continues Friday. Her funeral will take place Greater Grace Temple at 10 a.m.