Winter Storm Warning issued for Christmas Eve

- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeast Michigan.

The warning is in effect all throughout Christmas Eve until midnight. Eastern Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties are included in the warning.

Steady snow has moved into the area and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the day. Five to seven inches of snow is expected.

For those who are traveling, visibility could be down to half a mile or lower, and roads will be snow-covered and slick. Allow extra room for braking.

Lapeer, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties are all also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 p.m. December 24. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.