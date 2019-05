- "At Beaumont Royal Oak we were right at the epicenter of the outbreak that happened here in Oakland county with quite a few cases, 40 cases associated with that one person," said Dr. Trini Matthew, of Beaumont Hospital.

Those 40 cases came from Oakland County and it's all because of one person who traveled to New York and was exposed. In the country, new numbers show the largest spike we have seen in generations.

As of May 24th, there's been 940 reported cases. And even though there's been a lull in the cases, there was a new one in Michigan two weeks ago.

"We did have a report of a recent travel-related measles," said Matthew. "Unfortunately a child got infected traveling to Europe and came back and had measles so that's of concern to us."

Now, with travel season upon us, health officials warn of an even greater concern. That's because the concern for measles exposure isn't just a United States concern, it's a global one.

"We want to make sure that people are protected before they go to countries that may have still quite a few number of cases of measles so we really want people to think about it," Matthews said. "'Have I ever been protected in the past by the immunization? From the childhood immunization? Do I need to be brought up to date on my immunization?'"

That means two doses. One initial dose for kids, then another 12-15 months later. For adults, the second dose comes roughly a month after the first one.

And when thinking about travel, the concern isn't just for international travel but for anyone boarding a plane and flying with the United States.

"We are all interlinked and unfortunately it might just be a flight or an airplane ride away and we might be exposed in airports," Matthews said. "So again, we're getting to the travel season so I encourage everyone in the public to think about it, have I been fully protected against measles?"