- Detroit Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on East 8 Mile and disregarded a red traffic signal, causing her to strike a mini-van that was traveling northbound on Sherwood.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, but later died.

The driver of the mini-van was not injured.

