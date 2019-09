- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning right before 11 in the 500 block of Dickerson.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 28-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a 44-year-old man. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police are not saying if the man is in custody or not.

The investigation is still ongoing.

