- Detroit Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Vassar and Houghton.

Police say the victim, a 43-year-old woman, stated that she was driving her Toyota Camry south on Houghton from Vassar, when she was hit from the rear by an older model Chevy Impala that had 3 men in it. The victim then got out of her car to check things out and that's when the driver of the Chevy got out of his car too and demanded money for the damages. The victim advised him that he was the one who hit her car.

Shortly after, the other two men in the Chevy got out with handguns and the three men robbed the victim and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the first suspect, the driver of the Chevy, is being described as a black man between the ages of 25-30 who has a low haircut.

The second suspect, one of the passengers, is being described as a black man between the ages of 25-30. He is around 6'2 and weighs 210 pounds and was armed during the time of the robbery.

The last suspect is believed to be a black man between the ages of 25-30 and he was also armed.

If you have any information of this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.