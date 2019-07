- There has been reports of heavy police presence in Southfield Sunday afternoon.

In the 21000 block of Winchester, police officers arrive at the scene around 4:12 pm on a report that a woman shot her husband and barricaded herself in the bedroom.

Officers discovered the man on the kitchen floor. They were able to carry the victim out of the home where they discovered he had been shot to death.

Southfield Police say the woman remains barricaded in the home but are working to talk her out of the house.

Stay with Fox 2 for more updates.