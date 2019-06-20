< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman critically injured in Pontiac hit and run crash a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413925309_413925411_152792";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413925411","video":"576771","title":"Pontiac%20hit%20and%20run%20crash%20leaves%20woman%20critically%20injured","caption":"A%20woman%20was%20critically%20injured%20by%20a%20hit%20and%20run%20driver%20in%20Pontiac%20Wednesday%20night%20-%20and%20now%20the%20police%20search%20is%20on.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FPontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FPontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_criticall_576771_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655693816%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DFDepS1OS2BNpnqMH1OxkMx-U_ck","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-critically-injured-in-pontiac-hit-and-run-crash"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 10:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413925309_413925411_152792",video:"576771",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520woman%2520was%2520critically%2520injured%2520by%2520a%2520hit%2520and%2520run%2520driver%2520in%2520Pontiac%2520Wednesday%2520night%2520-%2520and%2520now%2520the%2520police%2520search%2520is%2520on.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_criticall_576771_1800.mp4?Expires=1655693816&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=FDepS1OS2BNpnqMH1OxkMx-U_ck",eventLabel:"Pontiac%20hit%20and%20run%20crash%20leaves%20woman%20critically%20injured-413925411",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-critically-injured-in-pontiac-hit-and-run-crash"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 20 2019 10:57PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413925309-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413925309-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_20190621025657"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/0D26D86E3AE74D0A87AE59F808306665_1561085784343_7428683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413925309-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="0D26D86E3AE74D0A87AE59F808306665_1561085784343.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413925309-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_20190621025657"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413925309" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A woman was critically injured by a hit and run driver in Pontiac Wednesday night - and now the police search is on.</p><p>The rollover crash happened at the intersection of Auburn and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. Witness video shot after the crash was shared by Pontiac Universal Crimes the SUV was on its side, hit by another vehicle. </p><p>The suspect drove off in what witnesses say was a red pickup truck a Dodge or a Ford with tinted windows and black rims.</p><p>The young woman will be fine but her recovery will take time, her mother said. She suffered a collapsed lung and some cuts.</p><p>The sister of the victim happened to be pumping gas nearby and heard the accident. She looked up and didn't even realize who was inside.</p><p>"When they dragged her out of the vehicle, people were trying to save her life she just saw her laying on the pavement, saw her clothes and knew that was her sister," said the woman's mother.</p><p>FOX 2 is concealing her mother's identity to protect the identity of her daughter.</p><p>FOX 2: "It's pretty traumatic to witness an accident involving your sister."</p><p>"I would imagine, so many people were videotaping my daughter which was great to let someone know is this your family member," the mother said, "But there didn't need to be two videos. Someone could have been videotaping the man."</p><p>The sheriff's office confirmed whoever hit the young woman after 11 p.m. Wednesday got away.</p><p>"He looked out the window a couple times probably to see if she was alive," the mother said. "He took off towards Opdyke, stopped at Carriage Circle and took off again."</p><p>Mom says her other daughter's longtime boyfriend chased the driver but lost him. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Wayne_Westland_school_district_votes_to__0_7429012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Wayne_Westland_school_district_votes_to__0_7429012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Wayne_Westland_school_district_votes_to__0_7429012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Wayne_Westland_school_district_votes_to__0_7429012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Wayne_Westland_school_district_votes_to__0_7429012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Wayne-Westland school board voted to put the district's superintendent on administrative leave." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wayne-Westland schools vote to suspend superintendent for investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Wayne-Westland school board voted to put the district's superintendent on administrative leave. </p><p>Shelley Holt is under investigation for claims about her behavior. The tension inside a district meeting held Thursday night was so thick, it could be cut with a knife.</p><p>"Why are you on the board of education if you do not want to investigate the allegations of prejudice, abuse of power and mishandling of funds in your district by your super intendent," said Madison Boettcher, former Wayne-Westland school student. "Maybe it is because Dr. Holt is the hand that feeds you, your 44 percent pay increase."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/how-to-keep-your-pets-safe-and-happy-during-fireworks-season" title="How to keep your pets safe and happy during fireworks season" data-articleId="413911273" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/How_to_keep_your_pets_safe_and_happy_dur_0_7428487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/How_to_keep_your_pets_safe_and_happy_dur_0_7428487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/How_to_keep_your_pets_safe_and_happy_dur_0_7428487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/How_to_keep_your_pets_safe_and_happy_dur_0_7428487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/How_to_keep_your_pets_safe_and_happy_dur_0_7428487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Summertime brings all kinds of fun celebrations, and many of them include fireworks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to keep your pets safe and happy during fireworks season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/author-michael-matthews-details-detroit-s-violent-history-in-american-ruin-" title="Author Michael Matthews details Detroit's violent history in 'American Ruin'" data-articleId="413910185" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Author_Michael_Matthews_details_Detroit__0_7428485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Author_Michael_Matthews_details_Detroit__0_7428485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Author_Michael_Matthews_details_Detroit__0_7428485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Author_Michael_Matthews_details_Detroit__0_7428485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Author_Michael_Matthews_details_Detroit__0_7428485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With a history steeped in violence, Detroit has come a long way over the past several  years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Author Michael Matthews details Detroit's violent history in 'American Ruin'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With a history steeped in violence, Detroit has come a long way over the past several years. </p><p>While we usually like to focus on the great rebound, we can't tell the whole story without looking at the brokenness of the past that got us where we are today.</p><p>Joining FOX 2 is Michael Matthews, author "American Ruin: Life and Death on the Streets of Detroit -- America's Deadliest City." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Slain_Sacramento_officer_first_in_depart_0_7427724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Slain_Sacramento_officer_first_in_depart_0_20190620234705-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/103-year-old-runner-becomes-oldest-woman-to-compete-on-american-track"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Julia Hawkins, 103, has become the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico on Monday, according to event organizers. (Photo Courtesy: Brit Huckabay/NSGA)" title="Senior Games Athletics_1560984539565-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. (Photo credit: @TimLeMule / Twitter)" title="Video of crowd toronto_1560805599561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-critically-injured-in-pontiac-hit-and-run-crash" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Pontiac_hit_and_run_crash_leaves_woman_c_0_7428899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman critically injured in Pontiac hit and run crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/how-to-keep-your-pets-safe-and-happy-during-fireworks-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/5A347CD0B58843A99FEE392177CB01E8_1561082774313_7428609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/5A347CD0B58843A99FEE392177CB01E8_1561082774313_7428609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/5A347CD0B58843A99FEE392177CB01E8_1561082774313_7428609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/5A347CD0B58843A99FEE392177CB01E8_1561082774313_7428609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/5A347CD0B58843A99FEE392177CB01E8_1561082774313_7428609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to keep your pets safe and happy during fireworks season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/author-michael-matthews-details-detroit-s-violent-history-in-american-ruin-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/3F0148DC46D14FE19A42E6C4F15AFDBE_1561082547894_7428608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/3F0148DC46D14FE19A42E6C4F15AFDBE_1561082547894_7428608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/3F0148DC46D14FE19A42E6C4F15AFDBE_1561082547894_7428608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/3F0148DC46D14FE19A42E6C4F15AFDBE_1561082547894_7428608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/3F0148DC46D14FE19A42E6C4F15AFDBE_1561082547894_7428608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Author Michael Matthews details Detroit's violent history in 'American Ruin'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-announces-challenge-to-residents-for-mobility-ideas-in-corktown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford announces challenge to residents for mobility ideas in Corktown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/father-of-15-year-old-gunshot-victim-kills-teen-gunman-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father of 15-year-old gunshot victim kills teen gunman on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 