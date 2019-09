- A woman who police are calling a Jane Doe was involved in a fatal car accident around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

In the area of E. McNichols and Bradford a woman between the ages of 15-20 was ejected from a stolen 2002 black Chevy Tahoe after the driver lost control and hit a tree.

The other women in the car ranged in ages from 15-20, they were all transported to the hospital and are being treated.

Police are investigating further.