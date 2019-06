- A woman escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side by jumping out a second story window.

Three adults were inside the home on Quincy Street when it started burning.

A 27-year-old woman, who we're told had some issues from a stroke, managed to escape by jumping out the window. She was taken to the hospital with some broken bones but is expected to be fine. The other two got out safely.

Fire investigators aren't sure yet what caused the fire.