- A deadly fire in the upstairs of a bar on Detroit's west side is under investigation.

Police say a man was found burned in the upstairs area of the Blue Star Lounge on Joy Road, near Meyers Road.

Police say a man driving a SUV threw a flammable device into the building around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and then it caught fire. Police are investigating the situation as a homicide and an arson right now.

Police don't have a description of the suspect to give out at this time, and are working to identify the victim. Suveillance video is being reviewed.

It's not known yet if the upstairs area was part of the bar or if it had maybe been a residential space. We're told the bar was closed at the time of the fire.