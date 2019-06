- One woman is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Begole.

Detroit Police say they received a call about shots being fired and when they arrived to the scene, they noticed the victim, a woman between the ages of 30-35, shot on the lawn.

The woman had a gunshot wound to the head, and she was pronounced dead by medics.

The suspect is being described as a black man who may be driving a silver F-150, police say.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.