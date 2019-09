A Monroe woman who authorities say kept the corpse of her 61-year-old boyfriend in their apartment and used his credit card has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Monroe News reports 50-year-old Angela Shock was given her punishment Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to concealing a death and illegal use of a financial transaction device.

Shock apologized for her actions. She's said her 61-year-old boyfriend was her only means of support.

Monroe police were called in April by a relative of the man who said his family hadn't heard from him in several weeks. Officers attempted to contact him, but were unable to and scheduled a time to get into the home with the property owner.

When officers arrived at the home in the 600 block of Harrison Street in Monroe, Shock opened the front door. She allegedly cut her wrist and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the man died of medical issues a few weeks earlier.

"The officers went in with oxygen tanks and masks over their faces because it smelled so bad in there," said Reigne Birman, a neighbor.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.