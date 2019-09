- A woman is suffering from severe spinal injuries as medical bills mount after she was hit and pinned between two cars in the MotorCity Casino parking lot.

The mother of Danielle Nader describes the sounds of danger that landed her daughter in the emergency room and now a rehab center.

"I heard banging tires squealing," Adrienne Hoffman said. "So I looked up and I saw a car coming towards them."

It was last Friday night around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the MotorCity Casino. Danielle and her boyfriend were attempting to walk inside when her boyfriend pushed her out of harm's way.

"I'm going to get emotional, sorry. He thought he was doing right thing, and he pushed her between two parked cars, so the car wouldn't hit her and the guy turned, T-boned the one parked car and pushed it while she was standing in between the two cars," she said.

That's when Danielle's boyfriend and other casino patrons jumped in to save Danielle.

"There was so many people that pushed this car off of her," her mother said.

After a trip to the ER, Danielle is now working to recover. This mother of a 12-year-old girl has suffered several injuries, including 4 spinal fractures and nerve damage.

"She's in rehab now and she's learning how to walk again," Hoffman said.

But as Danielle recovers, the medical bills are mounting. The family started a GoFundMe account in hopes that complete strangers will come to her rescue like they did in the parking lot of the Motor City Casino.

The family says they are still waiting to hear from MotorCity Casino about the tragic incident.. Fox 2 reached out to the casino and are still waiting on a response.

Police did arrest a 74-year-old man from Wyandotte for the incident. The family hopes they will get justice.

"You could have took my daughter's life," her mother said.