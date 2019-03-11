< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-in-cardiac-arrest-dies-after-car-crash-on-detroit-s-east-side width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Mar 11 2019 07:51AM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 09:29AM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394157473" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash on Detroit's east side Monday morning. </p><p>The crash happened on Conner between Gratiot and Harper, which is closed right now while police investigate. A young woman was killed in the crash and a man was critically injured.</p><p>Detroit police say a woman in her late 20s crossed the center line and hit a driver who was headed eastbound on Conner. Authorities earlier told us the woman had gone into cardiac arrest, but police could not confirm that at this time. </p><p>That other driver, a 54-year-old man, was pinned in his car. More Local News Stories

Married 56 years, Melvindale couple dies hours apart holding hands
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 11 2019 11:02PM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 11:17PM EDT
It is a true love story. Their daughters say during their 56 years of marriage the couple were always together - and they were up until they took their final breaths. True love in life and in death. Will and Judy Webb grew up in Detroit and started as friends.

Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 11 2019 09:51PM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 11:40PM EDT
Police shot and wounded an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Roseville Home Depot Monday. A 22-year-old man was wounded twice, was arrested and is hospitalized in stable condition while no customers or employees were injured in the incident. According to Roseville police an altercation at the second floor of the Baymont Motel on 13 Mile led to an initial call, but police did not find anyone there.

Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 11 2019 09:04PM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 09:05PM EDT
John Ford Jr. was killed Saturday night as he attempted to walk across Gratiot and was struck and killed. Ashley Norman was overcome by the heart wrenching reality that she will never see her 17-year-old brother alive again. "It is killing me that I can't see my brother now," she said. Will and Judy Webb grew up in Detroit and started as friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-officers-shoot-armed-man-twice-outside-roseville-home-depot" title="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police shot and wounded an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Roseville Home Depot Monday.</p><p> A 22-year-old man was wounded twice, was arrested and is hospitalized in stable condition while no customers or employees were injured in the incident. </p><p>According to Roseville police an altercation at the second floor of the Baymont Motel on 13 Mile led to an initial call, but police did not find anyone there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-wants-justice-for-17-year-old-in-fatal-gratiot-hit-and-run" title="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p Most Recent

Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot
Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run
Enrollment drop means possible school closures in Grosse Pointe
Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art
Demolished wooden cabin from 1800's causes tension between Detroit land bank, historians class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/13A01836573244FDA0316B7C5215808C_1552352681703_6880699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/enrollment-drop-means-possible-school-closures-in-grosse-pointe" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Declining_enrollment_means_possible_clos_0_6880132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Enrollment drop means possible school closures in Grosse Pointe</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/children-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/demolished-wooden-cabin-from-1800-s-causes-tension-between-detroit-land-bank-historians" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Log_cabin_demolished_causes_dispute_with_0_6880068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Demolished wooden cabin from 1800's causes tension between Detroit land bank, historians</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 