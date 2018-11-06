Woman injured in attempted murder-suicide outside business in Sterling Heights

- Police are investigating after one person died and another was hurt in a domestic shooting near a workplace early Tuesday morning in Sterling Heights.

Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli says the shooting, an attempted murder-suicide, happened in the parking lot of the building at 40800 Enterprise Drive, which is near 18 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

We're told the suspect with the gun is deceased and a female victim has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where we're told she's in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. That address is listed as E & R Industrial Sales, an industrial equipment supplier.

Lt. Bastianelli said police aren't sure yet why the shooting happened near that address, and didn't elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

