- Police are investigating what appears to be a fatal hit-and-run in Southfield early Tuesday morning.

Police say right not it appears a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed around 5 a.m., on 10 Mile Road near Santa Barbara. That's between Evergreen and Southfield roads.

Officers are at the scene right now, blocking part of the roadway while they investigate.

Police didn't have any other information to give at this time.