- A 61-year-old woman was riding her bike in the area of Bentler and Schoolcraft Saturday night when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Police responded to the area around 9:25 p.m. and observed the woman lying in the street unresponsive.

That woman was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating to identify the vehicle responsible.

If you have any information please call Detroit Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.