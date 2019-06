- A woman was killed Friday morning when a cement mixer rolled on top of her car. Police say she may have cut the truck off, causing the crash.

Romulus police said the cement truck was going east on Van Born Road near Merriman Road when the woman cut in front of it. The driver lost control of the truck and it rolled over and on top of the car. The woman was killed.

It's not known if there was anyone else in the car with her. According to Romulus police, the cement truck is 90% on top of it, so they can't see inside the car.

Police said they need to lift the cement truck to see if anyone was in the car with her.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. All lanes of Merriman and Van Born are shut down in the area.