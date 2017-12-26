Woman loses husband, pets, home in devastating fire

- After losing everything she had, a grieving widow is trying to rebuild.

As most people celebrate the holiday season and look forward to the new year, Lacharmine Jefferson is saying goodbye to the love of her life: Kevin Green.

"I had no idea he was not going to be with me recovering from this," she said.

She says her husband suffered from lung disease and realized last week something was wrong.

"Kevin needs oxygen and that cord was on fire - it was shooting out like a torch," she said.

She, Kevin and her children made it outside and emergency crews were called.

"When they came they picked him up off the ground, his eyes were open. I just thought he needed some oxygen," she said.

When she got to the hospital, she learned he was on life support. He had gone into cardiac arrest and died.

"He loved us and would do anything to make you happy," she said.

The family's home is now boarded up, heavily damaged by the fire. She says they also lost two dogs.

But the spirit of the holiday got to her friends, who are holding a fundraiser at Shield's pizza from 6- 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"We're trying to give them all the support possible," said Sheila Davis, who helped organize the fundraiser.

A GoFund me has been set up to help this family, click here to donate.