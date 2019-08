- Police in Redford Township are asking for the public's help locating a woman who is missing from her group home.

Lamia Dixon is 27 years old and is in need of her medication for diabetes and schizophrenia.

She was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Seven Mile in Redford Township.

She's 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 160 lbs. and was wearing a red and black tank top with green leggings.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.