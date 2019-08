- A 32-year-old woman nearly drowns in the Saline River at Mill Pond Park Friday.

Police got the call around 2:40 p.m. The woman's son saw she was in distress and called out to her husband.

He gets her out of the water and performed CPR.

"She was taken to an area hospital for treatment," said Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart. "At this point she's in very grave condition."

Hart says the area of the river where the woman was found, is about three to four feet deep and there's not much of a current.

"Our park was full of people enjoying a sunny day and this was a tragic event here," Hart said.

While police believe the woman went into the water willingly, they're leaving no stone unturned.

SkyFOX captured police examining the woman's husband--searching for any bruises or sign of a struggle on his body.

The Washtenaw County Dive Team searched the river for the woman's dress. Finding it would have backed up the story police heard of how the she ended up in the water, but the deputies came up empty.

"It makes it a little more complicated, but we will still be exceptionally thorough and do our due diligence for the family and our victim," Hart said.

The woman is listed in very critical condition, while the investigation is ongoing.