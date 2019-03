- Michigan State Police are investigating a domestic assault that happened Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m. on the 10300 block of Cloverdale in the Charter Township of Royal Oak.

Authorities say MSP received a call from a 32-year-old male who stated that he and a 30-year-old woman had just gotten into a physical altercation.

Upon investigating, MSP discovered that an assault did happen between the caller and the woman. The woman was then identified by police as the main suspect.

When the two were separated after the fight, the woman got in her car and the male, a CPL holder, then fired at her vehicle as a she was leaving. She ran from the vehicle unhurt, police say.

The female suspect was eventually located and taken to the Oakland County Jail. The male ran from the scene and troopers are still trying to track him down.

The damaged vehicle is being processed and the MSP K9 unit was able to locate the shell casings.

MSP say the investigating is still ongoing.

