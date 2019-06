- The woman wanted in a string of bank robbery cases has been arrested.

Police say that the suspect - who investigators had described as looking elderly - is actually a 45-year-old Southgate woman.

Amalia Lillian Helton has been charged with five bank robberies, all taking place Downriver:

November 24, 2018 in Allen Park

December 19, 2018 in Southgate

May 20, 2019 in Southgate

June 3, 2019 in Riverview

June 12, 2019 in Wyandotte

A taskforce of police from each city involved, worked the case leading to her arrest on Monday June 24.

Helton was arraigned Wednesday and given a $250,000 bond.