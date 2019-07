- A woman wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Warren earlier this month is in custody after turning herself into police down in Georgia.

Last week, Warren police said they were looking for 36-year-old Valeria Ann Bostle of St. Clair Shores, and that they believed she had fled to Georgia.

Police believe she was driving a red Chevy Impala that hit 55-year-old Peter Chisolm on Schoenherr on June 5, near Julius Street. Chisolm died.

Police say his body was dragged for nearly a mile before coming to a rest in the roadway at Doyle Avenue. His shoe, belt and watch were all left on the road as he was dragged.

"His body was under the undercarriage of the vehicle and became loose after a mile. So she never stopped once," Warren Police Chief Bill Dwyer had said.

Meanwhile, police said Bostle sold the car to an acquaintance and used the money to get out of town. Dwyer said she then dyed her hair and changed her appearance before getting on a bus with her 3-year-old daughter.

Dwyer said they believe that Bostle knew what she had done.

"We have a lot of surveillance tapes," said Dwyer. "I mean it's senseless it doesn't make sense that she would not stop."

Tuesday morning, police said they received word that Bostle had walked into the lobby of the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Georgia, surrendered and was taken into custody. They're working now to have her returned to Michigan immediately.

She'll be facing multiple charges, including homicide-manslaughter with a motor vehicle; involuntary homicide-manslaughter; and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. All charges are felonies and carry penalties of multiple years in prison.