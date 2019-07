- Mary Scott called the Fox 2 Problem Solvers for help after turning her light switch on and getting nothing for days in her apartment.

Scott currently only electricity in one room the kitchen - and she's not the only resident with electrical problems.

"If the neighbors plug in something it will blow my fuse," said Wanda Payne, a neighbor living with the same problem.

The management team's solution for Mary's apartment? Run a power cord to a vacant apartment across the hallway to plug it in for electricity so she can operate her AC unit on this brutally hot day.

"It's a lifesaving expedition," she said.

City officials disagree.

"That's ridiculous, not legal," said Dave Bell, city of Detroit.

FOX 2 contacted the city for answers when the city sent an inspector out to the building. They found even more violations.

"We've got smoke detectors not working, doors not working properly and ceilings that need to be repaired," Bell said.

And there's more. Mary struggles daily to walk up the stairs in the hot apartment building on Lincoln Street because the elevator is not working. And residents walk in dark hallways.

The city says they've been in contact with the landlord before.

"We've issued quite a few tickets to this location, we have issued I know at least $9,000," said Bell. "We're going to end up issuing at least $2,000 in tickets today,"

Fox 2 has learned that the landlord is Joe Herzig. A call to his representative has not been returned.

Officials say if there is an issue with your apartment building you can contact the city and have an inspector come out.

"They should call us at 313-628-2451 and let us know if there is a problem," said Bell. "We'll get somebody out in 48 hours and if it is an emergency, we will get them out the same day."

As for this apartment building on Lincoln Street: "We are going to be sitting down with law department to see what other legal enforcement we can bring against this owner," Bell said.

"Maybe I opened a Pandora’s Box for some reason," said Mary Scott. "Maybe it will be exposing things that need to be exposed."