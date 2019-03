- A woman with dementia in Brandon Township has died after accidentally setting herself on fire, authorities say.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home in the 3000 block of Cedar Loop for a fire Monday around 8:15.

When they got there, the fire was already out and paramedics began treating the woman. The 73-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

A fire investigator concluded the woman's hair and clothing caught on fire while she was using the gas stove.

Brandon Township is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.