Women pepper spray, assault Walmart customer in Dearborn

- Dearborn Police are searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted with pepper spray and hit.

The incident happened Labor Day at the Walmart in Dearborn near the Southfield Freeway and Ford Road.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Pinckney resident, got into a verbal fight with two women.

She was struck in the head and then took a face full of pepper spray. The three suspects ran from the floor and now police are on the hunt for them.

The entire incident was caught on video as the altercation escalated.

"I believe myself, there is just too many people for this one store," said one shopper. "Tensions are high and there's all kinds of confusion and some people lose their temper and act out."

If you know who the suspects are, reach out to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-943-2241 of if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Walmart was contacted for comment but has not responded.