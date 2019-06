- Jacqueline Jackson has spent almost half her life on Hanna Street, on Detroit's east side. And for most of her time there, she's felt safe.

But then, the feelings betrayal began to emerge last May. Jackson noticed a man dressed in black and wearing a backpack in her backyard.

"He had a mask on, a ski mask on his face. And I'm like okay, 'what am I gonna do?' 'what am I gonna do?'" she recalls.

Jackson yelled at the man, who took off running. As frightening of an experience as it was for Jackson, her ease was only temporarily. On Monday morning, two more masked-men returned to her home - this time while she was at work.

"I'm thinking well, it's over," she said. "They're not coming back. Well here it is."

Just before 8 a.m., two men dressed in black with white masks on, approached her back door, climb over her furniture, tear down her back door camera and break into her house.

"When I come home, my back door is open. My screen is on the ground. My bedroom is a complete mess where they pulled out drawers and pushed my mattress over," she said. "What they're looking for I've no idea."

But what they took was cash, jewelry - including her wedding band. Beyond what was tangible, Jackson also worries her sense of security was also robbed from her.

"It's a horrible feeling to know you can't go to work and come home to the way you left your home without feeling like someone is violating you - and for what?" she asked.

When Jackson's house was broken into, her Xfinity alarm went off. She was under the impression the police would be called when that happened. However, she said she feels like the company failed her after she found herself calling the police instead.

In a response, Xfinity said they are aggressively looking into the matter and they "take inquiries like this very seriously."

"I just want to make sure she's okay, because when she's not okay, I'm not okay," said her son over FaceTime. He lives hours away from his mom.

For now, Jackson is left concerned for what she's already lost, and if the cycle of attempted burglary continues.

"This is my home. This is my security," she said. "This is mine. If I leave it, what are they going to do? And if I'm here, what's going to happen? What do I do?