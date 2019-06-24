< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414485601" data-article-version="1.0">Women's wedding band stolen, house ransacked after masked men burglarize her home</h1> class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/women-s-wedding-band-stolen-house-ransacked-after-masked-men-burglarize-her-home" data-title="Women's wedding band stolen, house ransacked after masked men burglarize her home" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/women-s-wedding-band-stolen-house-ransacked-after-masked-men-burglarize-her-home" addthis:title="Women's wedding band stolen, house ransacked after masked men burglarize her home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414485601.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414485601");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414485601_414481019_182592"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414485601_414481019_182592";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414481019","video":"577679","title":"Woman%27s%20house%20robbed%2C%20wedding%20band%20stolen%20after%20masked%20men%20broke%20in","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FWoman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FWoman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stolen_after__577679_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656018974%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DERX0CvKa0oaeBXHxfamfF2jibvI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwomen-s-wedding-band-stolen-house-ransacked-after-masked-men-burglarize-her-home%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0CHuyvasTjrmeD0VhMO49_1djbStiPNbSuqAeOvGv4hgkKpAuVzpfUTzQ"}},"createDate":"Jun 24 2019 05:16PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414485601_414481019_182592",video:"577679",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stolen_after__577679_1800.mp4?Expires=1656018974&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ERX0CvKa0oaeBXHxfamfF2jibvI",eventLabel:"Woman%27s%20house%20robbed%2C%20wedding%20band%20stolen%20after%20masked%20men%20broke%20in-414481019",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwomen-s-wedding-band-stolen-house-ransacked-after-masked-men-burglarize-her-home%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0CHuyvasTjrmeD0VhMO49_1djbStiPNbSuqAeOvGv4hgkKpAuVzpfUTzQ"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414485601-414481004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414485601" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Jacqueline Jackson has spent almost half her life on Hanna Street, on Detroit's east side. And for most of her time there, she's felt safe. </p><p>But then, the feelings betrayal began to emerge last May. Jackson noticed a man dressed in black and wearing a backpack in her backyard.</p><p>"He had a mask on, a ski mask on his face. And I'm like okay, 'what am I gonna do?' 'what am I gonna do?'" she recalls.</p><p>Jackson yelled at the man, who took off running. As frightening of an experience as it was for Jackson, her ease was only temporarily. On Monday morning, two more masked-men returned to her home - this time while she was at work.</p><p>"I'm thinking well, it's over," she said. "They're not coming back. Well here it is."</p><p>Just before 8 a.m., two men dressed in black with white masks on, approached her back door, climb over her furniture, tear down her back door camera and break into her house. </p><p>"When I come home, my back door is open. My screen is on the ground. My bedroom is a complete mess where they pulled out drawers and pushed my mattress over," she said. "What they're looking for I've no idea."</p><p>But what they took was cash, jewelry - including her wedding band. Beyond what was tangible, Jackson also worries her sense of security was also robbed from her. </p><p>"It's a horrible feeling to know you can't go to work and come home to the way you left your home without feeling like someone is violating you - and for what?" she asked.</p><p>When Jackson's house was broken into, her Xfinity alarm went off. She was under the impression the police would be called when that happened. However, she said she feels like the company failed her after she found herself calling the police instead.</p><p>In a response, Xfinity said they are aggressively looking into the matter and they "take inquiries like this very seriously."</p><p>"I just want to make sure she's okay, because when she's not okay, I'm not okay," said her son over FaceTime. He lives hours away from his mom.</p><p>For now, Jackson is left concerned for what she's already lost, and if the cycle of attempted burglary continues.</p><p>"This is my home. This is my security," she said. "This is mine. If I leave it, what are they going to do? And if I'm here, what's going to happen? <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/39086A7B117545FE9525573DD9DEF0D7_1561416719033_7438285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detroit Golf Club ready for Rocket Mortgage Classic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/spike-of-violence-against-black-transgender-women-a-growing-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Spike_of_violence_against_black_transgen_0_7438235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spike of violence against black transgender women a growing crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/group-of-16-young-people-band-together-in-shelby-township-to-help-those-struggling-with-depression" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Busting_the_stigma_of_suicide__16_young__0_7438135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group of 16 young people band together in Shelby Township to help those struggling with depression</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/women-s-wedding-band-stolen-house-ransacked-after-masked-men-burglarize-her-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_s_house_robbed__wedding_band_stole_0_7437631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's wedding band stolen, house ransacked after masked men burglarize her home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/black-woman-says-j-alexander-s-bartender-refused-service-when-she-wouldn-t-get-up-for-white-men" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-j%20alexander%20racism%20claims-062419_1561406642182.JPG_7437240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Black woman says J. 