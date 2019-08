- A man and woman have been charged with prostitution after officers caught them engaged in a sexual act during a license inspection at a Troy massage parlor.

Troy police say around 2:50 p.m. July 19, officers were conducting a license inspection at Asian Spring Massage, 2885 E. Long Lake Road. They discovered a 30-year-old female from Troy performing a "lewd act" on a 68-year-old man from Macomb.

Police say both were charged with prostitution. Officers also found a 53-year-old woman massaging a customer without a license. She was charged with performing a massage without a license.

Officials say the 51-year-old female owner of the business was charged with a city ordinance violation for allowing an unlicensed subject to perform a massage.

Others have not yet been arraigned, according to police.