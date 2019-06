- The Guinness Book of World Record's 'World's Largest Bounce House is officially up in Troy with an enormous setup that's ready to wear your kids out in moments.

The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into the Motor City with a 10,000 square-foot bounce house, a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course.

The Big Bounce House was inflated Friday and the first run for toddlers is at 1 pm. But fear not - the bounce house will be in Troy through June 16 so if you can't make it today, you've got time.

The Big Bounce America tour is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world and is at Steffen's Park in Fraser.

Featuring three massive inflatable attractions including the world's largest bounce house, an enormous inflatable maze, and more - it's going to be awesome.

For ticket information, check out their page here.