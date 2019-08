- Residents of Florida escaping the impending doom that is Hurricane Dorian arrived in Detroit in a flurry.

"We have two homes, one in Miami Beach and one in Tampa Florida, so we had to get out," said one Floridian.

"I came to see my family and play golf, but here I am and I guess I am going to get out of the hurricane," said another Floridian.

Hurricane Dorian, which left less destruction in its wake over Puerto Rico, appeared predicted to bring more force when it hit the Florida coastline. Initially graded a category 4 hurricane, Dorian was downgraded to 3 Friday afternoon.

But no amount of de-escalation would stymie the concerns of residents at DTW at the end of the week.

"In case we're without electricity, I don't want to stand the heat so that's why I'm up here visiting my daughter," said Shirley Marty.

Florida's Governor also had a press conference on Friday, telling those planning on sticking around to prepare for the worst.

"We recommend seven days of food and medicine and water because if it hits here, there will be power outages that aren't going to be put back on right away so please take time to prepare," said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DTE and Consumers Energy both sent dozens of linemen and tree trimmers to help in the aftermath. But for those who have weathered hurricanes before, it's good to be far from the eye of the storm.

"I've been through like six of them and the last one was just too much. I was like 'we're out of here,'" said the Florida resident. "When the storm passes, that's when we'll go back."