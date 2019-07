- The Wyandotte Police Department is helping a 5-year-old child who was hit by a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was fleeing police after they tried to pull him over going 60 miles an hour before losing control of his bike. He hit the girl at W. Jefferson and Mill Street as she and her family were leaving the fireworks show in nearby Ecorse on Saturday.

"The motorcycle went down and slid and struck the 5-year-old girl," said Police Chief Brian Zalewski. "She had a broken collarbone, some lacerations on head, some road rash."

The suspect, Michael Stanley, ran from the scene but was caught and taken into custody a short time later. Stanley, 36, is facing several charges including second degree fleeing and eluding police.

While police continue the investigation, they are working to help this little girl and her family as she recovers from her injuries.

"We have passed the hat at our department to get donations for them," Zalewski said.

But that's not all - as the Wyandotte Street Fair continues this weekend, officers plan to use their *Dunk a Cop* event on Saturday to raise even more money for the child.



When you make a donation you can test your throwing accuracy, and if you hit the bulls-eye a cop in uniform gets wet.

"All proceeds donated to this family to help them offset their medical bills," Zalewski said.

The officers hope this effort will be successful, but they also hope it sends a powerful message to the community.

"Our police officers every day are doing their job the best they can," Zalewski said. "Unfortunate incidents like this happen. When it happens in our community in the city of Wyandotte, we try to do what we can to help them out."

If you can't make the street fair but would like to donate, drop it off at the Wyandotte Police Department at 2015 Biddle Avenue.

"Kudos to the officers who got this going," Zalewski said. "We want to help the family best we can."