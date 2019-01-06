Yoga and puppies event brings out big crowd in Beverly Hills

- An event in Beverly Hills brings together two things that people love, puppies and yoga and it was all for a good cause.

It was packed at the Yoga Garden Sunday morning because of yoga and puppies.

“We thought why not bring the 2 together and make a real difference, Raina Nemeth with Yoga Garden said.

“It is the most fun, I’ve done it 3 times now, it's just the best time,” yoga student Olivia Potoczak said.

The puppies are from Canine Companion Rescue Center in Clarkston, they are just 7 weeks old. The yoga helps the puppies get ready for their forever homes.

“We don't want them to meet people and be really shy when they’re ready for adoption so this really helps get them socialized which is super important,” Nemeth said.

Fox 2: We've heard of goat yoga obviously that’s a thing, is this thing?”

“This is not a thing, goat yoga is fun if you want to do yoga and have the novelty of goats this is actually for a purpose, this is for a cause,” she said.

In just one hour the class raised $1200 for the Canine Companion Rescue Center.

“It's so fun to connect with the puppies, you get to pass them around and you get to play with them. I never seen a group of people just smiling and so happy,” Potoczak said.

“Oh there's always accidents, last time there was lots of number 2s everywhere but yeah that’s what the volunteers are for, they go around and clean it up, so yeah it's pretty funny,” she said.

For more information on how you can adopt one of these puppies visit http://www.ccrcdogs.com/.

