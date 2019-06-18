< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30">Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene">At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn">Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Let it Rip: Flint Water Case"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case">Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30">Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene">At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn">Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case">Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident">Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story413305545" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413305545" data-article-version="1.0">Young child believed to have autism found wandering in Lansing reunited with parents</h1> </header> class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Young child believed to have autism found wandering in Lansing reunited with parents&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/young-child-believed-to-have-autism-found-wandering-in-lansing" data-title="Young child believed to have autism found wandering in Lansing reunited with parents" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/young-child-believed-to-have-autism-found-wandering-in-lansing" addthis:title="Young child believed to have autism found wandering in Lansing reunited with parents"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413305545.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413305545");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413305545-413305510"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lansing Police shared this photo of a young boy who is unable to answer questions or give them his name. Police said he was found wandering Tuesday morning.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> Police said he was found wandering Tuesday morning.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413305545-413305510" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-child%20with%20autism%20lansing-061819_1560867332951.jpg_7413624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lansing Police shared this photo of a young boy who is unable to answer questions or give them his name. Police said he was found wandering Tuesday morning.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 2)</strong> - The Lansing Police Department says the parent of a child they believe has autism and is nonverbal who was found on a Lansing street Tuesday morning has been found.</p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/lansingpolicedepartment/photos/a.1491259994263555/2375436965845849/?type=3&theater" target="_blank"><strong>The Lansing Police Department shared a photo</strong></a> of the boy who they said was found near Cavanaugh Rd and Cedar St. </p> <p>Police said people who live in the area did not recognize the child.</p> <p>Police also said they don't know the boy's name and say he has autism and could not answer questions or tell them where he lives.</p> <p>Lansing police believe the boy is either 3 or 4 years old and is wearing green and black Jurassic Park pajamas with the word 'dinnertime' on the front.</p> <p>Around 11 a.m., Lansing police said a parent has been found.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Gym_owner_suing_police_in_Grosse_Pointe__0_7413486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Gym_owner_suing_police_in_Grosse_Pointe__0_7413486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Gym_owner_suing_police_in_Grosse_Pointe__0_7413486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Gym_owner_suing_police_in_Grosse_Pointe__0_7413486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Gym_owner_suing_police_in_Grosse_Pointe__0_7413486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The owner of a gym in Detroit is suing the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department after he was falsely arrested for robbing a bank." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Gym owner suing police in Grosse Pointe Woods over bank robbery arrest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The owner of a gym in Detroit is suing the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department after he was falsely arrested for robbing a bank. </p><p>He was arrested back in 2018, but says his life has not been the same since - and that his name hasn't even been cleared yet and he's still considered a person of interest in the crime. </p><p>"I've spent my entire life building my resume, my reputation, and it was all taken away from me because someone chose not to do their job," Mike Fox tells us. "If you make a mistake, own it and just admit it. That's what I teach the kids that I work with; I work with adults. If I make a mistake I own it and I get in front of it, and they're just refusing to do that."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-believed-to-have-driven-self-2-kids-into-kalamazoo-river" title="Mom intentionally drives self, twin girls into Kalamazoo River: police" data-articleId="413296429" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Mom intentionally drives self, twin girls into Kalamazoo River: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people are dead after police say a mother intentionally drove herself and her 9-year-old twin daughters into the Kalamazoo River. </p><p>The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers late Monday found two upset girls at a drug store who reported that a family member had driven a vehicle into the Kalamazoo River. Chief Karianne Thomas says the girls had been in the car, but were let out before it was driven into the water.</p><p>Officers ended up at Verburg Park, where police say the submerged vehicle was found. Thomas says they initially found the 44-year-old woman's body and one child's body, and the other child's body was found Tuesday morning following a search.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hospitals-get-13m-for-opioid-fight-jails-to-split-15m-1" title="Hospitals get $1.3M for opioid fight; jails to split $1.5M" data-articleId="413292081" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Hospitals get $1.3M for opioid fight; jails to split $1.5M</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Michigan hospital systems are getting more than $1.3 million in grants to combat the opioid epidemic, and county jails are in line to get similar funding in the future.</p><p>The "no wrong door approach" was announced Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Opioid Partnership, a public-private collaborative focused on reducing overdoses and deaths.</p><p>Funds from public and private sources will go to Beaumont Hospital in the Detroit area and Munson Medical Center in northern Michigan. Grants for additional hospitals will be announced in coming months.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. (Photo credit: @TimLeMule / Twitter)" title="Video of crowd toronto_1560805599561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_20190616143457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gym-owner-suing-police-in-grosse-pointe-woods-over-bank-robbery-arrest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-bank%20robbery%20false%20arrest-061819_1560867158230.jpg_7413534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-bank%20robbery%20false%20arrest-061819_1560867158230.jpg_7413534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-bank%20robbery%20false%20arrest-061819_1560867158230.jpg_7413534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-bank%20robbery%20false%20arrest-061819_1560867158230.jpg_7413534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-bank%20robbery%20false%20arrest-061819_1560867158230.jpg_7413534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gym owner suing police in Grosse Pointe Woods over bank robbery arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-believed-to-have-driven-self-2-kids-into-kalamazoo-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom intentionally drives self, twin girls into Kalamazoo River: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hospitals-get-13m-for-opioid-fight-jails-to-split-15m-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hospitals get $1.3M for opioid fight; jails to split $1.5M</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/27-year-old-killed-in-shooting-outside-liquor-store-with-more-than-30-casings-found" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-gunston%20harper%20fatal-061819_1560859694332.jpg_7412880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-gunston%20harper%20fatal-061819_1560859694332.jpg_7412880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-gunston%20harper%20fatal-061819_1560859694332.jpg_7412880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-gunston%20harper%20fatal-061819_1560859694332.jpg_7412880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/wjbk-gunston%20harper%20fatal-061819_1560859694332.jpg_7412880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>27-year-old killed in shooting outside liquor store, with more than 30 casings found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/financial-expert-explains-how-life-lessons-relates-to-retirement-planning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/3CFE0CA92BE84721AEA5276216228C1E_1560830204969_7412782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/3CFE0CA92BE84721AEA5276216228C1E_1560830204969_7412782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/3CFE0CA92BE84721AEA5276216228C1E_1560830204969_7412782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/3CFE0CA92BE84721AEA5276216228C1E_1560830204969_7412782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/3CFE0CA92BE84721AEA5276216228C1E_1560830204969_7412782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Financial expert explains how life lessons relates to retirement planning</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 