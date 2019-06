- The Lansing Police Department says the parent of a child they believe has autism and is nonverbal who was found on a Lansing street Tuesday morning has been found.

The Lansing Police Department shared a photo of the boy who they said was found near Cavanaugh Rd and Cedar St.

Police said people who live in the area did not recognize the child.

Police also said they don't know the boy's name and say he has autism and could not answer questions or tell them where he lives.

Lansing police believe the boy is either 3 or 4 years old and is wearing green and black Jurassic Park pajamas with the word 'dinnertime' on the front.

Around 11 a.m., Lansing police said a parent has been found.