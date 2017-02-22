Giraffe Cam: Watch live birth of baby giraffe

- Two parents are anxiously waiting the arrival of their new baby, and so are we!

April the Giraffe is expecting a calf with her mate, Oliver. Park officials say she could give birth at any minute!

A webcam has been installed at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY to allow people to stay up to date on the process.

UPDATE: Giraffe stream removed from YouTube for 'nudity & sexual content', park says

You can watch the birth here:

FUN FACTS

Did you know that giraffes are the tallest land animal in the world? They grow to an average height of 16-18 feet! Newborns come out already standing at about 6 feet tall and can weigh about 150 pounds. That's one big baby!

Here are some other facts you might now know: